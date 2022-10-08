Royals can’t deal with ‘frightfully common’ Meghan Markle

Royal experts refute claims about the Firm ‘going after’ Meghan Markle since she is ‘entirely too common’.
According to the Daily Mail, this allegation has been issued by Old Etonian interior designer Nicky Haslam.
He began by branding the former Duchess of Sussex, a “frightfully common” woman.
“They're frightfully common. It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan's father] had been there,” he was even quoted saying during the course of his interview.
“The royals probably don't quite know how to deal with them,” however, “'One person who wasn't common was her mother.”
Before concluding he even slipped in a jibe against Meghan’s wedding gown and claimed, “I didn't very much like her dress — it didn't fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete.”
