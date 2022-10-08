Do not pay attention to any fake news and propaganda: army chief

A screengrab of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the passing out ceremony of the 146th PMA Long Course at the military academy in Kakul. — Screengrab

KAKUL: Don't pay attention to fake news and propaganda as the country's security is in strong hands, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Saturday.



He was addressing the passing out ceremony of the 146th PMA Long Course at the military academy in Kakul.



The COAS said the army has made great sacrifices to rid Pakistan of terrorism.

In his speech to the cadets, he congratulated them and said that they should be proud that they are going to be a part of a great army. He advised they always remember the value of keeping a brave face in front of the men they lead even if they are shattered and frightened.

"The contagious energy you will instil in your men when you lead them by example and not merely by words," he said.

The army chief stressed the importance of keeping the well-being of the troops above all, saying it is the hallmark of a successful military leader.

He also quoted Field Marshal Philip Walhouse Chetwode to remind the cadets of the essence of his words.

“The safety, honour and welfare of your country come first, always and every time. The honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own comfort and safety come last, always and every time."

Armed forces won't allow destabilisation of Pakistan: COAS

The COAS emphatically stated that the armed forces, with the support of the citizens, will never allow any country, group or force to politically or economically destabilise Pakistan.

Pakistan is a peace loving country, he said, adding that in its quest for peace, the country has extended sincere and all out efforts to evolve good neighbourly relations with all neighbours and regional countries.

"We are trying our best to break the political logjam which has denied the countries of South Asia to move forward and resolve all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner," he said.

He stressed that the people of South Asia also deserve prosperity and better living conditions. "This can only happen with sustained economic growth, development and above all lasting peace. Therefore we must try hard to keep flames of war away from the region," he said.

He said we must give peace a chance by developing a mechanism to resolve all bilateral issues peacefully. He said we should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa however said Pakistan's desire for peace should not be construed as its weakness.

The army chief said the Pakistan Army with the full support and confidence of the nation turned the tide against terrorism in the last two decades and ensured that organised terrorism is decisively rooted out from Pakistan.

"This is indeed a unique accomplishment that not many countries or armies can claim," he said.