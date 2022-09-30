‘No one allowed to exploit situation against Pakistan’

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said Pakistan is a peace-loving country that stands committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

“We are fully cognisant of the evolving regional and global dynamics and shall not let any country exploit the volatile regional situation against Pakistan,” said General Nadeem Raza while addressing a graduation ceremony of cadets at PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur on Thursday.

On arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaisar Janjua, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Asghar Khan. A total of 115 Aviation Cadets, 10 Gentleman Cadets and 22 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets graduated at the passing out parade ceremony.

The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and trophies to the distinction holders. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Sabeeh ud Din, whereas Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering discipline was awarded to Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Mohammad Saqib Sher