Palace gives King Charles new headache with major blunder in statement

King Charles seemingly came under fire after a statement from Buckingham Palace irked fans over massive mistake.

The monarch penned a heartfelt letter after the nation received delightful news about the England’s Women qualifying for the Euro Final after their World Cup final loss in 2023.

Charles congratulated the team as praised their “remarkable” skill and “determination” which led them to victory. He had addressed the manager Sarina Wiegman and “the mighty” Lionesses and wished them good luck.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that a one important member of the football team was missing in the tribute: Michelle Agyemang.

The 19-year-old forward, and a woman of colour, was a key player for the team throughout the knock-out rounds.

“Why was Michelle Agyemang excluded from the photo in your statement to the England women’s team?” one fan wrote.

One noted, “I don’t see Mitchelle anywhere” while another chimed in, “Where is Michelle? I think you need to update your photo”.

Some fans did not hold back in their criticism, “our royal family media manager doesnt know theres a player called Michelle Agyemang that grabbed your equalizer in the last 2 games? You'd have been out last week otherwise”.

X users also brought up Meghan Markle’s past claims about the royal family being racist in subtle digs.

“You're literally the king, you have to do better than this. No need to read any of it, the absence of Michelle Agyemang from the picture speaks louder.”

Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 to settle in the U.S. and the couple cited many issues they faced. In 2021, in an interview with Oprah, Meghan had shared that some members of the royal family were concerned about the colour of Archie’s skin colour when she was still pregnant with him.

The statement caused a riot as it divided two major groups, one in support of the Sussexes and the other in disbelief. Prince William also could not help but remark on the matter during an engagement. He vehemently said, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Few years later, royal biographer Omid Scobie’s book mentioned details of the incident. In one leaked excerpt of the book, it was alleged that King Charles and Kate Middleton had been the two royals talking about Archie’s skin colour.

However, the biographer denied that he ever approved that bit for publishing. The photo mistake is now bringing up that conversation once again, putting the King in direct line of the backlash.