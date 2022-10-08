Margot Robbie responds to Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Margot Robbie is ‘happy’ to pass the Harley Quinn torch to Lady Gaga for the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, MTV News.

In a video interview with MTV News, host Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who portrayed Harley Quinn across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – how she felt about someone else was going to deliver a different interpretation of her character.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters that… the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” told Robbie. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

The actress continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honoured to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Gaga will be starring Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Zazie Beetz and newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open in theatres October 4, 2024 from Warner Bros.