Contents of Imran Khan's audio are true, says Rana Sana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revealed that the lawmakers mentioned in the recently leaked audio of PTI Chairman Imran Khan are members of the MQM and Balochistan Awami Party.



Rana Sanaullah is referring to the recently leaked audio of Imran Khan that is currently circulating on social media. Imran Khan can be heard talking about horse-trading.

The government is ready to conduct a forensic audit of Imran Khan's leaked audios, he said, speaking to Geo News in its current affairs show "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath" on Friday. He claimed the content of the audio leaks is true, according to the information he has received.

Rana Sana said that Imran Khan tried to purchase the lawmakers but he could not succeed. Imran Khan's allies are disappointed with him, he said.

The MQM took very long to decide which side to support, he said adding that in the meantime, the Muttahida also expressed its reservations about the PPP. During the same days, the PTI tried to buy MQM but failed, he said.

Rana Sanaullah continued to say that Imran Khan also tried to buy the Balochistan Awami Party as it also took a long time to decide to join the anti-PTI coalition.

The interior minister said that Imran Khan used to call horse trading a huge sin but ended up committing it. Allah Al-Mighty exposes such people, he highlighted.

He said that anyone can [secretly] record other people's conversations thanks to the advanced technology that exists today.

In his warning, Rana Sanaullah said the PTI won't have any other option after Imran Khan announced the date for their protest sit-in since they won't be able to stage the sit-in or move back.

He said that Imran Khan wants to stoke anarchy in the country and attack the federal capital.

Imran Khan's new audio leaked

Another leaked audio has gone viral on social media. The most recent audio allegedly features PTI chief Imran Khan, ex-human rights minister Shireen Mazari, and former planning minister Asad Umar. In the audio, the former premier could be purportedly heard asking his party's leaders to "brand" people as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq ahead of the no-confidence motion.

In the audio tape — the fourth tape in total and the third related to the cypher — the PTI chairman can be allegedly heard speaking about the US cypher and planning for the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sunday. However, it is unclear whether the conversation took place ahead of April 3 or 11.

"Feed Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq narrative to people. The [people] going to the assembly for voting should be branded as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq," Khan could allegedly be heard saying in the leaked audio tape.

This was the second audio leak in a day. The one that came to the fore earlier, Khan was heard speaking alone, allegedly discussing horsetrading with an aide.

The third audio mentioned a 48-hour time period, which matches with the Supreme Court order that was issued on April 7. The top court had directed the National Assembly speaker to hold a vote on the motion no later than April 9.

The government has set up a committee to probe the leaked audio tapes — related to the ruling officials and the PTI — after back-to-back soundbites surfaced within a month.