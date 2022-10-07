Holly Willoughby is 'lost in thoughts' during stroll in the park

Holly Willoughby appeared to be in deep thought as she was clicked for the first time after the awkward age remarks and the recent 'queuegate’ scandal.

The TV personality, 41, shielded her eyes behind shades as sat all on a park bench for a moment of quiet reflection following a difficult few weeks during an early morning stroll in London on Friday.



The blonde beauty donned black workout gear which featured leggings and a matching fleece.



Holly layered the look with a black waterproof jacket and slipped her feet into a pair of Nike trainers.

Holly appeared to natural palette of make-up while tying back her tresses into a low ponytail.

Photo credits: DailyMail

It's been a tough time for Holly, who has been trolled along with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, for skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Meanwhile, Holly appeared unimpressed on This Morning on Thursday after Alice Beer made awkward remarks about her age.

As Alice, 57, gave her and Phillip Schofield different milks to try, she said: 'Phil you’re probably the same generation as me that had the little bottles of milk at school.'

But Holly chimed in to say she had the milk bottles at school as well.

Alice replied: 'Did you have the little bottles, Oh, well you’re older than I thought.'

Holly broke into laughter and said 'Oh no', while Alice softened the blow by adding: 'Love you.'