Kate, William Northern Ireland trip: Schoolboy beams with joy after meeting the Prince

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s surprise visit to Northern Ireland was lauded by the Royal Family fans on the internet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted schoolchildren and crowds of royal fans during a walkabout in Belfast.

However, a schoolboy grabbed attention of fans on social media as he expressed his joy after meeting Prince William. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera yesterday.

Prince William was seen shaking hands with the crowd members as a young school boy screamed with joyfulness that he’s 'never washing his hand again' after meeting the Prince of Wales.

The adorable video was shared by Royal Editor Rebecca English on Twitter, in which William could be seen greeting school children, saying, “It's nice to see you!”

The school boy was heard shouting excitedly, “Go on - I'm never washing this hand again!”

The video went viral on social media as several other royal fans praised William and Kate for their positive attitude.

William and Kate, both 40, also shared a message on their official social media pages, writing, “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!”