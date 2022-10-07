Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi and Kris Jenner surprise fans with hilarious lip-sync video 

Kylie Jenner surprised fans with a hilarious lip-sync video, featuring her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and mom Kris Jenner on TikTok.
The glam divas teamed up together for a fun video, which was shared on the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s TikTok account on Thursday.
The glamorous trio donned matching dark sunglasses as they lip-sync to an audio clip of Kris declaring, “It's really draining... It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this.”
The sound clip was taken from a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Kris was discussing the family's lawsuit with Blac Chyna.
The video was shared with caption, “pov [point of view] being the coolest in the family.”
Later on Thursday, Kylie and Stormi headed off to The Ivy in Beverly Hills for lunch. The mother-daughter duo was clicked outside the upscale restaurant.
