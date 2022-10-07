Is WhatsApp saying no to screenshots?

Illustration showing screenshots blocked on WhatsApp. — 9to5Mac

WhatsApp is testing one of its most-awaited features for users till date. The instant-messaging platform's feature will obstruct users from taking screenshots or recording any media sent on one view.



According to WABetaInfo, a news portal reporting newest updates and latest releases by WhatsApp, some beta testers will witness the feature.

The previous year, the application introduced an option where any image could be sent to "View Once" allowing the image to disappear after being opened, which is similar to Instagram and Snapchat. However, unlike WhatsApp, these apps notify senders if the receiver screenshots their media.

Developing the platform's privacy features, it now wants to "block" users from recording WhatsApp media sent on one view.

The latest release is found on TestFlight for some iPhone users running WhatsApp beta 22.21.0.71 (build 405622068) where they will be not able to screenshot content sent with the “View Once” option.

Screengrab by WABetaInfo

If a user tries to take a screenshot, WhatsApp will show a pop-up saying “blocked for added privacy". The new privacy option cannot be disabled.

It is unknown when the platform will release the feature to the public.