Prince William, Harry ‘surprised’ aides with shocking line of questioning

Prince Harry and Prince William’s interview question during the hiring process for their media aides ‘shocked’ courtiers.

The revelations have been made in Mr Low’s book Coutiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown.

This insight has been brought to light by royal author Valentine Low, in his interview with Express UK.

According to the report, an informal sitting was held “It was held in a small sitting room in the office, just about big enough for two sofas.”



Mr Head “was offered tea, which came in a mug, somewhat to his surprise. He had been expecting the finest palace china.”

“The other surprise was that, while he was wearing a suit and tie, the two princes were very casually dressed. Harry was wearing flip-flops.”

“After a string of questions about the media, essentially designed to find out whether he would be a pushover with the press, he was asked the one question that really surprised him: 'In the English Civil War in the 1600s, what side would you have been on?'”

For those unversed, the Civil War being mentioned was between the Parliamentarians and the Royalists who fought over the governance of England, Scotland and Ireland.