'Shirk, evil’: Watch what Imran Khan called horse-trading previously

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a press conference at his Banigala residence. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: People were left stunned as the latest audio leak purportedly featuring PTI Chairman Imran Khan allegedly suggests that he himself was involved in horse-trading during his tenure.

In the latest audio leak, the PTI chairman could allegedly be heard talking about the number game in the National Assembly ahead of the no-trust voting held in April.





Previously, the former premier blamed PPP supremo Asif Zardari and other PDM leaders for horse-trading to topple his government in the Centre and Punjab.

On July 20, 2022, Khan claimed that horse-trading was happening in Lahore and PTI MPAs are being offered Rs500 million to switch their loyalties — ahead of Punjab’s chief minister’s election.





The former PM accused the PPP co-chairperson, saying that he was the “main architect” behind this and demanded that he be jailed.

The party also approached the Supreme Court against the then-Opposition.

Imran Khan called horse-trading as ‘shirk’ and ‘evil’

Moreover, Khan has also termed horse trading as "shirk" while referring to his lawmakers who switched sides ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion in April.

The PTI chair has also called horse-trading "evil".

"I want my entire nation to come out with me on March 27 to give a loud message that we are not supporting evil and are against it," he had said while addressing his supporters in a video message on March 24, 2022.