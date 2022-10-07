'Shirk, evil’: Watch what Imran Khan called horse-trading previously

ISLAMABAD: People were left stunned as the latest audio leak purportedly featuring PTI Chairman Imran Khan allegedly suggests that he himself was involved in horse-trading during his tenure.
In the latest audio leak, the PTI chairman could allegedly be heard talking about the number game in the National Assembly ahead of the no-trust voting held in April.
Previously, the former premier blamed PPP supremo Asif Zardari and other PDM leaders for horse-trading to topple his government in the Centre and Punjab.
On July 20, 2022, Khan claimed that horse-trading was happening in Lahore and PTI MPAs are being offered Rs500 million to switch their loyalties — ahead of Punjab’s chief minister’s election.
The former PM accused the PPP co-chairperson, saying that he was the “main architect” behind this and demanded that he be jailed.
The party also approached the Supreme Court against the then-Opposition.
Moreover, Khan has also termed horse trading as "shirk" while referring to his lawmakers who switched sides ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion in April.
The PTI chair has also called horse-trading "evil".
"I want my entire nation to come out with me on March 27 to give a loud message that we are not supporting evil and are against it," he had said while addressing his supporters in a video message on March 24, 2022.
