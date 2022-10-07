Another purported audio clip of Imran Khan on 'number game' surfaces

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, at a rally in Lahore in August, 2022. — AFP

Yet another alleged audio leak of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has surfaced on social media.



In it, the PTI chair can be heard saying, "You are mistaken in thinking the number game is complete."

It is unclear whom he is speaking to.

The latest leaked audio clip can be heard below:

More to follow...

