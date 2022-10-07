Netflix 'Money Heist' Spin-Off series 'Berlin': Here's everything to know

Netflix popular series Money Heist is gearing up for a spin-off, Berlin.

The streaming giant has dropped an exciting and catchy introduction video of the upcoming spin-off series titled Berlin, the video features all the characters from the upcoming drama.

After the tremendous success of the Spanish crime series Money Heist, the series is all set to bring back the excitement in upcoming spin-off based on one of the most admired character from the show named Berlin.

Netflix has introduced the new characters for the next heist in the prequel series. The 53-seconds-long introduction teaser has featured six members including, Keila, Cameron, Roi, Damián, and Bruce and elder brother of Professor, Berlin.

Cast List:

Michelle Jenner

Tristán Ulloa

Begoña Vargas

Julio Peña Fernández

Joel Sánchez

Pedro González Alonso

The release date for the spin-off is yet not disclosed, however, the series is expected to hit the streaming giant in 2023.



