Friday October 07, 2022
Netflix 'Money Heist' Spin-Off series 'Berlin': Here's everything to know

Netflix drops a 'character introduction' video from the upcoming Money Heist Spin-off 'Berlin'

By Web Desk
October 07, 2022
Netflix popular series Money Heist is gearing up for a spin-off, Berlin.

The streaming giant has dropped an exciting and catchy introduction video of the upcoming spin-off series titled Berlin, the video features all the characters from the upcoming drama.

After the tremendous success of the Spanish crime series Money Heist, the series is all set to bring back the excitement in upcoming spin-off based on one of the most admired character from the show named Berlin.

Netflix has introduced the new characters for the next heist in the prequel series. The 53-seconds-long introduction teaser has featured six members including, Keila, Cameron, Roi, Damián, and Bruce and elder brother of Professor, Berlin.

Cast List:

  • Michelle Jenner
  • Tristán Ulloa
  • Begoña Vargas
  • Julio Peña Fernández
  • Joel Sánchez
  • Pedro González Alonso

The release date for the spin-off is yet not disclosed, however, the series is expected to hit the streaming giant in 2023.