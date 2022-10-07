Netflix 'Money Heist' Spin-Off series 'Berlin': Here's everything to know 

Netflix popular series Money Heist is gearing up for a spin-off, Berlin.
The streaming giant has dropped an exciting and catchy introduction video of the upcoming spin-off series titled Berlin, the video features all the characters from the upcoming drama.
After the tremendous success of the Spanish crime series Money Heist, the series is all set to bring back the excitement in upcoming spin-off based on one of the most admired character from the show named Berlin.
Netflix has introduced the new characters for the next heist in the prequel series. The 53-seconds-long introduction teaser has featured six members including, Keila, Cameron, Roi, Damián, and Bruce and elder brother of Professor, Berlin.
The release date for the spin-off is yet not disclosed, however, the series is expected to hit the streaming giant in 2023.
Meghan Markle put on blast for having ‘trashed’ the entire Royal Family
Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited a food market in Belfast to greet the locals
Arun Bali has been part of many famous movies like: 3 idiots, ready, PK and more
Johnny Depp stepped out in Boston ahead of his performance with Jeff Beck
'Phone Bhoot' trailer to release on October 10
Prince Edward recently made headlines with his visit to Newcastle