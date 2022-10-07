PTI terms latest purported audio clip of Imran Khan ‘edited’

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. —PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the latest purported audio clip of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in which he is allegedly talking about horse-trading in the National Assembly, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Friday claimed that the clip is forged.

Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said that people are aware of the source of these audios.

"Can you justify the NRO 2 by making such audios? It won't happen. People know where these are being produced and how."

The latest audio clip was the third alleged audio of the PTI chairman leaked in the last few weeks following a series of audios allegedly featuring representatives of the incumbent government.

The previous two audios purportedly featured PTI leaders discussing the alleged US conspiracy and how to use it in their favour.

The latest leaked audio clip can be heard below: