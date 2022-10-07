Prince Harry, Meghan kids will be snubbed by King over 'matter of trust'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry royal future is doomed during King Charles reign, says author.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are still waiting on new titles for their kids, might be snubbed by the monarch amid strained relationship.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells Palace Confidential: "It will be very interesting to see what the King does and whether he uses that as a sort of final conciliatory move, and absolutely do bring Harry and Meghan back in.
"But I think so much of it comes down to a matter of trust.
"And there is a sense...that bond of trust has been broken by the couple."
Archie and Lilibet, who by the royal rule should have been branded 'Prince' and 'Princess' by now, are still called 'Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor' and 'Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.'
