Paper to drop Camilla's 'Consort' title

By Web Desk
October 07, 2022
The Times’ writers have been instructed to drop the term the Queen Consort, according to journalist Jack Blackburn.

He said, 'Whatever clarifying use it had during the mourning period has expired. Queen Camilla is now to be referred to as such or, if there is no risk of confusion, as The Queen."

Commenting on the report, royal correspondent Omid Scobie wrote , 'Moving forward, The Times of London are dropping the "Consort" from Camilla's title and will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen. Curious to know if people want to see other outlets do the same?"