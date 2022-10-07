Camilla won’t be called ‘Queen Consort’ by UK publications: Details

file footage

King Charles III’s wife Camilla, who is now the Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth’s death last month, will not be referred to as ‘Queen Consort’ by some UK publications, a royal expert has revealed.



According to Omid Scobie, the royal executive editor for Yahoo and a close aide of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Camilla will not be referred to as the Queen Consort by The Times of London, and will only called Queen Camilla or simply, ‘The Queen’.

Scobie shared the news on his Twitter by retweeting Jack Blackburn, history correspondent at The Times, who tweeted: “Many will be pleased to know that The Times’ writers have been instructed to drop the term the Queen Consort.”

“Whatever clarifying use it had during the mourning period has expired. Queen Camilla is now to be referred to as such or, if there is no risk of confusion, as The Queen,” Blackburn added.

Scobie himself wrote: “Moving forward, The Times of London are dropping the "Consort" from Camilla's title and will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen.”

He also asked his followers to share their opinion on the change, and whether they would like to see other publications following suit, to which one user stated: “Camilla isn't the Queen. She is a Consort. The wife of a reigning King. There is a difference.”

Another user said, “She’s no queen,” and yet another wrote, “When they married it was widely discussed and they agreed that she will never be called Queen but Queen consort! Only a month that Queen passed and they changed it!”