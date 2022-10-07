Kate Middleton receives warning from a woman: 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'

Kate Middleton, who's in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region with her husband Prince William on Thursday, was told by a woman that 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'.

The Princess of Wales has been challenged by an Irish woman who suggested she was not in her own country while on a royal visit to Belfast.

The exchange, according to Express UK, unfolded when Kate and William were on a walkabout in north Belfast. The mother-of-three chatted to well-wishers and received a bouquet of flowers, moving along the crowd until she reached a republican.

While shaking hands with the princess, the woman said: "Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country."

The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on a mobile phone, added: "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

However, Kate Middleton showed off her maturity and kept her composure. She smiled and continued chatting to royal fans to avoid media.