Thursday October 06, 2022
Kate Middleton receives warning from a woman: 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'

Irish woman tells Kate Middleton it'd be better to meet Princess in 'your own country'

By Web Desk
October 07, 2022
Kate Middleton, who's in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region with her husband Prince William on Thursday, was told by a woman that 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'.

The Princess of Wales has been challenged by an Irish woman who suggested she was not in her own country while on a royal visit to Belfast.

The exchange, according to Express UK, unfolded when Kate and William were on a walkabout in north Belfast. The mother-of-three chatted to well-wishers and received a bouquet of flowers, moving along the crowd until she reached a republican.

While shaking hands with the princess, the woman said: "Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country."

The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on a mobile phone, added: "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

However, Kate Middleton showed off her maturity and kept her composure. She  smiled and continued chatting to royal fans to avoid media.