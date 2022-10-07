'Daredevil' star considers masked man return as 'unbelievable'

Daredevil star Charlie Cox recently revealed his first impression when Disney offered to return to his night-vigilante role earlier cancelled by Netflix.
During an interview with CinePop, the Marvel star said, "I thought it was a joke. I thought it was a prank.
"Then I thought maybe – I had an answer machine message saying, 'Kevin Feige's assistant, can you call us back?' And then I thought maybe it was a charity event for Covid and they're bringing everyone in. And then I get on the phone and it's like, 'Do you want to be in Spider-Man?'"
He further went on, "It's just bonkers. I'm in the garden in my house, and my wife is sitting on the steps, looking at me like, 'What's happening?' It was mad, it's just nuts. It's a childhood dream, it was unbelievable."
Charlie Cox briefly appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk but is getting a completely new show on Disney titled Daredevil: Born Again.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would lose titles for kids Archie and Lilibet
Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing to share her life journey in autobiography
Kim Kardashian dishes out her online banter with Kanye West
Kanye West is calling out the media for spreading false narrative over Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton and Prince William said, “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!.”
Kanye West reveals why he wore the controversial 'White Lives Matter' shirt