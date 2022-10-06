Kate Middleton's sweet gesture with newborn baby sets tongues wagging

Kate Middleton, who loves spending time with children, cradled a newborn baby at a maternity unit in Surrey on Wednesday and learnt how they provide help to pregnant women and new mothers.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales also cradled a newborn daughter, Bianca, setting tongues about her plan to extend family as she previously revealed she sometimes considers having a fourth child.

"It makes me very broody," Kate admitted to researchers from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during a visit to the University of Copenhagen earlier this year.

She added: "William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds." Kate continued. "I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one."

The royal fans began to speculate that Prince William and Kate Middleton want to extend family. They are already parents of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

"Don’t give my wife any more ideas," William said at a hospital in Lancashire, England, in January as a couple handed Middleton their infant for a photo op. As Kate returned the little girl to her parents, the prince jokingly warned his wife, "Don’t take her with you."