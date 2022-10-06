Brad Pitt rejects Angelina Jolie’s bombshell allegations: 'Completely untrue’

File Footage

Brad Pitt has turned down Angelina Jolie's bombshell claims that he physically and verbally abused their kids during their 2016 plane fight.



The representative of the Bullet Train actor told CNN that the Maleficent star has been reimagining details of their alleged argument.

“(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims,” the rep told the outlet.

“Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” the statement added.

Jolie filed countersuit on Tuesday in their French Winery case, alleging that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” as well as “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” midair.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the filing added, also revealing that “some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

At the time the alleged incident occurred, Jolie and Pitt’s kids; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, were between “the ages of eight and 15.”