Prince Harry, Meghan Markle indecisive about their upcoming show and book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be in trouble regarding their upcoming Netflix show and book.

Meghan and Harry's upcoming show and book have been a talk of the town for last few weeks as they are delaying the release with an aim to make some edits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in very difficult situation. If they don't make changes and go with the same content in their show and book it may chip away at Charles and Camilla's reputation.

And, if the California-based couple makes edits in some of the stories and passages they could lose a huge payout as per deal. They also fear to lose their credibility.



Lilibet and Archie's parents could face stern action from the new King if they make blunder of hurling insults at the royal family.

The two have also been advised by their pals and other royal commentators to avoid indulging into new battle with their royal relatives as the new monarch does not seem to show any mercy to them, according a source close to the royal family.

However, some are speculating that Harry and Meghan have also understood that any of their misadventure could further bring down their reputation and would close the doors of their return to the royal fold.