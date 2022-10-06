Alia Bhatt's baby shower: A glimpse into her traditional ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14

Earlier today, actress Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her traditional baby shower on Instagram.

Alia and Ranbir kept a very traditional and minimalistic theme. She wore a beautiful yellow coloured frock with traditional jewllery; a necklace and a tika. Whereas Ranbir wore a peach embroidered kurta along with white pajamas. Both looked adorable together.

Bhatt shared a series of pictures from the ceremony and wrote: “Just… love” followed by a few yellow hearts.

The pictures showed the presence of Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan.

Furthermore, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also present at the baby shower.

See pictures:

The duo got married earlier this year on April 14 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The Raazi actress, through social media, announced her pregnancy news in July.

