Royal Family’s hostilities with Meghan Markle ‘already resumed’

Meghan Markle has allegedly started her ‘hostilities’ with the Royal Family ‘yet again’ since its ‘all about Meghan Markle’.
This claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower, in his interview with Page Six.
He began by highlighting how the “hostilities have resumed” between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the Firm.
He was even quoted telling the outlet, “It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast.”
“Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”
Especially in light of how “They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen [at the Platinum Jubilee].”
“You know, she has really got one interest and that’s Meghan and the casualties are the Royal Family and as far as she’s concerned, that’s terrific.”
Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her biggest 'cheerleader'
Hope Ranch residents feel Harry and Meghan's presence may cause disturbance in the surroundings
Brad Pitt 'choked one of the children and struck another in the face,' claims Angelina Jolie
Khloe Kardashian bashed Kanye West for criticizing Kim Kardashian over old incident
Through a surrogate, Khloe and Tristan successfully conceived another baby in the final weeks of 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir in the fall of 2023