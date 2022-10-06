Gigi Hadid has ‘zero regrets’ on snapping at Kanye West’s ‘heinous’ remarks

Gigi Hadid stands by her remarks after slamming Kanye West for his “heinous” criticism of Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Ye insulted the acclaimed editor publically after she criticised his display of "White Lives Matter" shirts at Paris Fashion Week show.

The supermodel reportedly thinks that the Praise God singer was “completely disrespectful for lashing out against” the 30-year-old style star.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Gigi had zero regrets about speaking out against Kanye and telling him exactly what she thinks of him and his antics.”

“It’s not a situation she was going to sit by and not say anything. Gigi has total respect for Gabriella and she thinks Kanye was completely disrespectful for lashing out against her.

“Gigi doesn’t understand how Kanye can’t comprehend what Gabriella was saying about what he displayed on that runway.

“And to take that even further and make fun of her style is juvenile and heinous,” the insider added. “Gabriella spoke out against what she thought was out of line and Gigi supports her in every way.”

Another source told the outlet that Gigi used to be “huge fan” of Kanye but he has had many feuds with her friends and she’s had enough of being silent and hence “she snapped.”

“The thing with Gigi is she gets really upset when she feels like someone is being picked on, it brings out the protective side of her and she will speak out. Knowing Gigi she’ll have more to say.”