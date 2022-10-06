Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with a ‘dagger’ straight to their heart

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have repotedly ended up with ‘daggers’ to their hearts’ after being refused a major role in the ‘epicentre’ of royalty.



This claim has been made by royal author and commentator Richard Kay, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “There is a finality about this photo that suggests there is no way back for a couple who could have been at the epicentre of royalty, but are now at its margins.”

“Is it the dagger to their hearts it was for Prince Andrew when he was first excluded from the Palace balcony? It certainly feels like it.”

Before concluding he also added, “It is a lesson Prince Harry could do well to study, because every royal picture tells a story.”