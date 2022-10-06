Gigi Hadid ‘grateful’ to Leonardo DiCaprio for supporting her at PFW

Gigi Hadid reportedly thankful to rumoured beau Leonardo DiCaprio for flying overseas to support her while she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week show.

An insider told E! News that the supermodel “likes” that her romance with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is “causal and easy.”

"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," the source said while another spilled to Us Weekly that the duo has been “having secret meetups” and have been “spending time together privately.”

"Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy,” the first insider added.

“It's going well so far,” the insiders claim. “They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

However, the second source noted that the couple, who first sparked romance speculation in September, are “not serious by any means, more so just having fun and getting to know each other.”