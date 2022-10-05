Angelina Jolie explosive court accusations are not true: Brad Pitt sources claim

File Footage

Angelina Jolie's bombshell allegations against ex-husband Brad Pitt regarding their infamous 2016 flight are untrue, sources close to Fight Club star claimed.

The insider took a jibe at the Maleficent actor while telling Radar Online that her narration of the incident is not true as it is "constantly evolving."



"She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants,” the insider added.

As per court documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie claimed that her ex-husband “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the filing added. “Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

The source further emphasized on the fact that no charges were produced when Pitt was investigated over his former wife’s accusations.

"She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges following their investigation," the insider said.

"She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists, and other experts.

"Her and her team go back to the same thing month after month with new and false information," the source concluded.



