Meghan Markle wanting to ‘eclipse’ King Charles with ‘deliberate showstopper’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being accused of trying to deliberately eclipse King Charles with the release of her new portraits with Prince Harry.



This claim has been made by the royal reporter and author Martin Robinson, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by saying, “The pictures of Harry and Meghan overshadowed images of the King and the Queen Consort's successful first public visit since the end of the Royal mourning period.”



“Charles and Camilla were met with large crowds as they undertook one of the late Queen's last wishes and conferred city status on Dunfermline in Scotland.”

“There is no suggestion the Sussexes deliberately timed the release of their images in an attempt to eclipse the King's visit. But is illustrative of the fact that since they moved to the US, they have not coordinated their activities with those of other members of the Royal Family, resulting in several clashes.”