Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the "Player of the Month" award tag as Rizwan continues his domination in the T20 format of the game.

In September, Rizwan surpassed India's Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 Asia Cup 2022. He scored 281 runs during the two-week-long tournament to accomplish the feat. He also rewrote the cricket record book when he became the first batter in the game’s history to score more than 300 runs in a bilateral T20I series during the Green Shirts' latest series against England.

Along with Rizwan, Cameron Green of Australia and Axar Patel of India have also been shortlisted for the men's category.

In the 10 games that he played last month, Rizwan scored seven fifties. His month began with two scores of 70+ against Hong Kong and India in the Asia Cup. He finished the tournament with yet another fifty and as the leading run-scorer but Pakistan fell short on the final hurdle.

In the first five T20Is of the seven-match series against England, he registered four scores of 60+ to help his side take a 3-2 lead. Despite playing one less game, he still finished the series as the highest run-scorer with 316 runs at an average of 63.20 while going at 138.60.