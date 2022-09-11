Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan becomes tournament’s top scorer

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday became the top scorer of the Asia Cup 2022 following his performance in the innings against Sri Lanka in the final match of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rizwan has surpassed India's Virat Kohli’s record in the mega Asian event with a total score of 281.

Previously, Kohli scored a total of 276 runs across five innings, before India was eliminated from the tournament following their match against Afghanistan.

The top-T20I batter became the highest scorer after hitting a six on Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne’s delivery in the 16th over.

The wicket-keeper batter scored three half-centuries across six innings in the Asia Cup.