Mohammad Rizwan breaks Babar Azam’s T20I record

Pakistani batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan take a run during a T20I match against England. —AFP/File

Star player Mohammad Rizwan Wednesday rewrote the cricket record book when he became the first batter in the game’s history to score more than 300 runs in a bilateral T20I series.

The man-in-form scored another scintillating half-century against England to help Pakistan win the fifth encounter of the seven-match series and take lead 3-2.

Rizwan played an anchor role in the first T20 in Lahore where he scored 63 off 46 balls, taking Pakistan to a fighting score.

And with his half-century, Rizwan has become the world’s first batter to have scored the most runs in bilateral T20I series.

So far, Rizwan has scored 315 runs in five matches of the seven-match series against England, and he has yet to play the remaining two matches.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam made this record in 2021 against South Africa after scoring 210 runs in four innings.

Rizwan has also broken the record of Serbia's Leslie Dunbar, who had made 284 runs against Bulgaria in four innings.