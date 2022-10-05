Netflix upcoming film trailer for ‘The Wonder’ is out, release date, cast list, more

 
Wednesday October 05, 2022
Florence Pugh stars in Netflix's upcoming psychological-thriller 'The Wonder’, release date revealed

By Web Desk
October 05, 2022
Netflix drops an interesting trailer for the upcoming film The Wonder, and it is all set to premiere in theaters on November 2, 2022, but will hit the streaming giant on November 16, 2022.

The Wonder is based on Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name, and the British period drama set in the 1860s in the Irish Midlands.

It follows the story of an English nurse named Lib Wright played by Florence Pugh, who is called to the Irish Midlands to examine an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten anything in months.

Tourists and pilgrims come to the village to see for themselves how the girl survived 'miraculously', meanwhile, Lib is determined to find the truth. 

Cast List:

  • Florence Pugh 
  • Tom Burke
  • Niamh Algar
  • Elaine Cassidy
  • Kíla Lord Cassidy
  • Toby Jones
  • Dermot Crowley
  • Brían F. O’Byrne
  • Ciaran Hinds

In the trailer Florence Pugh grabs her gloves as a nurse Lib Wright, to examine a young girl who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months.

Watch the Trailer