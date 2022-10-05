Netflix upcoming film trailer for ‘The Wonder’ is out, release date, cast list, more

Netflix drops an interesting trailer for the upcoming film The Wonder, and it is all set to premiere in theaters on November 2, 2022, but will hit the streaming giant on November 16, 2022.
The Wonder is based on Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name, and the British period drama set in the 1860s in the Irish Midlands.
It follows the story of an English nurse named Lib Wright played by Florence Pugh, who is called to the Irish Midlands to examine an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten anything in months.
Tourists and pilgrims come to the village to see for themselves how the girl survived 'miraculously', meanwhile, Lib is determined to find the truth.
In the trailer Florence Pugh grabs her gloves as a nurse Lib Wright, to examine a young girl who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months.
Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance
Prince Joachim 'very sad' as Queen Margrethe dismisses his children
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back at the center stage after Queen death
Pete Davidson is moving on after Kim Kardashian divorce
Kourtney Kardashian is discussing her home plans with Travis Barker
Rapp was 14 years old at the time, while Spacey -- now 63 -- was almost twice his age.