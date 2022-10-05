‘Racist’ Johnny Depp has ‘string of NDAs’, and $150 million settlements

Johnny Depp reportedly has a string of NDA’s in his name following years of allegedly racist behavior towards his intimate and romantic partners.
This insight has been brought to light by a social media user who referenced The Hollywood Reporter's 2020 article about 'radioactive' Johnny Depp's 'self-implosion'.
In the article, The Hollywood Reporter detailed the $1.25 million settlement offer he paid to first wife Lori Anne Allison, in exchange for her ‘silence’ on the racist ranting he previously engaged in, allegedly.
According to the publication,’ the ex-wife moved forward with the agreement at the time and ‘promised’ not to discuss the long ranting voicemails, many of which included racist slurs and curse words, but more especially, the N-word.
