After Chadwick Boseman's death, 'Black Panther' director gave up on filmmaking

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler almost quit the film industry after the death of Chadwick Boseman.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker said, "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business,'" Coogler added.

"I didn't know if I could make another movie period [or] another 'Black Panther movie because it hurt a lot. I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?

The Creed director explained that he revisited his relationship with Boseman, which led him to rediscover his passion for Wakanda, "I was poring over a lot of conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life," Coogler continued. "I decided that it made more sense to keep going."

Coogler returned to helm Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which depicts the story of characters played by recurring cast Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit the theatres on November 11.