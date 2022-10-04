Gigi Hadid blasts Kanye West for insulting a critic of his controversial White Lives Matter top

Supermodel Gigi Hadid branded Kanye West a 'BULLY' and a 'joke' after the rapper hurled insults at critic of his controversial 'White Lives Matter' tops.

'You wish you had a percentage of her intellect'. Gigi Hadid continued: 'You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.'

The rapper, 43, sparked outrage on Monday after debuting the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show before doubling down on his claims and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the next day - the social movement created to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community.



In a series of posts, Ye then lashed out Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and global Vogue contributing editor, who had branded his merchandise 'indefensible behavior.'

In his posts, Ye insulted Karefa-Johnson's style and scoffed 'this is not a fashion person', going on to share the ominous text 'this means war'.