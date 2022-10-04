Molly-Mae Hague talks about her pregnancy journey: Deets inside

Molly-Mae Hague talked about her pregnancy as she admitted that she has 'cried five times a day during her early pregnancy she updated her fans on Monday.

The influencer, 23, said she has found the experience 'emotionally hard' so far, after revealing she is now six months pregnant in her most recent YouTube video.

Speaking in her Vlog, she recalled the 'shock' of the news and admitted it has not been a 'magical experience' as she and boyfriend Tommy Fury, overcame obstacles.

Molly explained: 'We were going through a really tricky time with Tommy and his work and fights happening, then not happening, and situations being completely out of our control.

'I was in the most emotionally hardest period of my life, whilst trying to also support Tommy, and it was just a very crazy few months.'

Tommy was forced to cancel a flight with Jake Paul in August after her was banned from travelling to America for their press conference.

Molly continued: 'I literally just can’t explain how the shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100%. I just felt like every single day I was living an outer body experience, my emotions were something I’d never experienced before.'

'I cried maybe five times a day for no reason. Just in tears over everything.

Elsewhere, Molly hinted at her due date as she revealed that she is now six months pregnant, with three months to go.