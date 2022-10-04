Riteish Deshmukh share his views over Boycott trend

Riteish Deshmukh's 'Plan A Plan B' has been released on Netflix

Actor Riteish Deshmukh speaks about his childhood, Bollywood journey, also shares his opinion regarding the prevailing boycott trend in Bollywood.

Speaking about the boycott culture, he added: “I believe everyone has a right to express their views, we just have to do our own work. But boycott trend does not make a film flop, and Brahmastra is your answer. It was boycotted and now it’s a blockbuster.”

“So just like in Lagaan, when it rains after the cricket match, that is what matters. He too Brahmastra came, and it rained, so to speak. And this applies to every industry.”

While having a freewheeling chat for Netflix, the actor also spoke about growing up in his father, said: “When your cricket ball travels all the way from terrace to the living room, and you have to go inside to retrieve it, as a kid, you see 200 shoes lying around, blocking your way, and that is how I grew up, that was my childhood. To know whether my father was in home or not, I had to only see those shoes.”

He concluded his chat by sharing his Bollywood journey: “I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty. For me, I was just a guy in front of a TV, and now I am inside it with those guys that I love, so that is success.”

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh has Visfot, Kakuda and Mister Mummy lined up next, reported IndianExpress.