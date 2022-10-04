Simon Cowell reportedly signs £90M deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise

Simon Cowell has signed an amazing deal receiving £90 million in cash to keep his global franchise of Got Talent shows on television as per latest report.
The music mogul’s latest deal is said to be in works for more than two years now and the agreement has been signed with Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment.
With this “first of its kind” deal, Cowell “will continue to make a fortune from the other versions of Got Talent in countries around the globe,” an insider told The Sun.
"As well as spending time with his family, he loves BGT and its US counterpart America’s Got Talent and he would like to continue appearing on those, being in front of the camera, for years to come.
"This deal means he will continue to make a fortune from the other versions of Got Talent in countries around the globe,” the source added.
Cowell appears as judge in Britain Got Talent along with its American version while different variations of the show airs in over 69 different countries.
