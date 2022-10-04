Prince William, Kate Middleton tell King Charles 'I've got your back' with new photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton show great unity as they pose alongside King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in new photo.



The family portrait, that dropped over the weekend, was captured at the Buckingham Palace 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Noting details in the portrait, body language expert Judi James believes the motive of the new 'fab four' is to exude strength.

She told the Mirror: "As any tribe or dynasty knows a show of unity, continuity and strength is vital once it loses a leader.

"The royals are making exactly the right 'survival' statement here, following the death of the Queen.

"Charles has included his direct heir and wife Catherine in the line-up to signal the continuity, and the fact they are in one line of four, rather than with William and Catherine placed slightly behind Charles, suggests a sense of 'I've got your back' teamwork.

"William's pose with his hands clasped in front of his torso, suggests a dutiful approach to his father, while Catherine places an arm around her husband’s back to signal ongoing support."