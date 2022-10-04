Lindsay Lohan returns to acting with upcoming Netflix flick

Lindsay Lohan returns to acting after her acting career derailed many years ago. Lohan is starring in Netflix’s upcoming film Falling for Christmas.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that getting back on a movie set felt very familiar. The Mean Girls star has not has not starred in a leading role on film since 2013’s The Canyons; and she had a supporting role in 2019’s Among the Shadows. However, the actress, 36, felt at ease getting back to her craft, juxtaposing it to “riding a bicycle”.

“It's just in me. It's a part of me. Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing,” she shared.

Lohan also admits that working with acting and life coach, Bernard Hiller, has also helped her see her character more in-depth. “I’ve never worked with any acting coach in my life! I don’t really see Bernard as just a coach. He’s more of an advisor of skill and a mentor. He helps you see what’s not written on the page and bring those aspects of the character to life.”

“Taking time with the dynamics of the story and not being afraid to really slow every moment down in a scene whenever you feel it’s necessary. Sometimes we go too quickly and forget to take my time. It’s nice to try different things and explore all possibilities of the script, not just playing what’s on the page. When I’m playing a character and in a role, it’s important I don’t limit myself to where the character can go emotionally. Also, I’m never afraid to ad-lib,” she added.

In Falling for Christmas, which is slated to release on November 10, Lohan stars as a newly engaged hotel heiress suffering from amnesia following a skiing accident. As Christmas approaches, she finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

When asked if she had more projects coming up with Netflix, Lohan divulged, “I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing next steps! I would love to dive deeper and play a character who’s on a journey [of] self-discovery.”

Lohan, who signed a deal for two more movies with the streaming service following Falling for Christmas will also star in Irish Wish as a love-struck bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding, per PEOPLE.