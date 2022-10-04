Kim Kardashian ‘lost it’ as Kanye West, Candace Owens don ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

Kim Kardashian was “utterly disgusted” after Kanye West posed with Candace Owens while they sported ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.

The rapper staged a surprise fashion show on Monday in Paris as his models walked the ramp wearing the shirt, which featured a photo of Pope John Paul II on the front, and the slogan on the back.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Ye’s former wife is “not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention.”

“She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

However, the thing that really hit Kim was the fact that her ex-husband collaborated with Owens, who called Kim a “prostitute” and said that Kris Jenner was “a pimp” in her controversial podcast.

The reality TV star is said to have “lost it” after witnessing the photo as the insider added, “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world.”

“So she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family,” the insider added.