Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles, Prince William’s official portrait

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have released their new stunning photos days after King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton's official portrait.



The royal couple’s adorable photos were taken and shared by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman.

Misan is also a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In both the pictures, Meghan and Harry are shown attending the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

Misan shared photos on Twitter last night – days after the release of an official portrait of the so-called 'New Fab Four': King Charles, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The phrase 'Fab Four' was once used to refer to Prince William, Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

According to International Business Times, the royal watchers are convinced that Meghan and Harry agreed to share the photos to hit back at King Charles given the timing of their release.

The report further says the royal couple allegedly made a slight dig at the new monarch when they released not just one but two of their new portraits.