Tuesday October 04, 2022
King Charles to host black president in first state visit of his reign

By Web Desk
October 04, 2022
King Charles will host the first state visit of his reign next month, according to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

The statement said President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe of South Africa, a member of the Commonwealth, will visit the UK from Nov 22–24.

Their engagements will be announced in due course.

Check out the full statement below:

