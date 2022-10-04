King Charles to host black president in first state visit of his reign

King Charles will host the first state visit of his reign next month, according to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.
The statement said President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe of South Africa, a member of the Commonwealth, will visit the UK from Nov 22–24.
Their engagements will be announced in due course.
Check out the full statement below:
