Farah Khan recalls first meeting with Gauri Khan: 'We bonded literally in the ocean'

Gauri Khan is currently doing a reality show called 'Dream Homes'

Farah Khan recently appeared in Gauri Khan’s Dream Homes show where she recalled her first meeting with Khan.



Farah and Gauri have been close friends for a very long time. They first met on the Goa beach. Farah recalling her first meeting with her said: “We bonded literally in the ocean. From then it felt like I had met some very old college friends or school friends because we all got along like a house on fire. So I know her from 1990, which is 32 years.”



She further revealed the best thing about Khan: “The best thing about Gauri is that she hasn’t changed at all, and that’s a very good, a very rare trait that you find in Bollywood with success and the money and people fawning over you. She has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date. I think that for me, is the best part about her.”

Farah also praises Gauri as a mother: “She runs a great house. Her children are beautiful. She handles everything. I have seen her with her parents, her mother, her family. She is very family-oriented and she is a yaaron ka yaar. If she is your friend, then she is your friend for life.”

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991, reported PinkVilla.