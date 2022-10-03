Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t have ‘enough content’ for Netflix

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly don’t have ‘enough content’ for Netflix.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean, in an interview with Fox Business.

He started off by saying, “On this docu-series, a very good source told me that the bottom line is that there just isn't enough content.”

“You have the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a bit of footage in New York.”

“But they are not allowed to use the footage from the Queen's state funeral, and you have a little bit from when they came over for the Platinum Jubilee.”

“I understand why Netflix are wondering what they are going to do with it.”

“It has nothing to do with claims that they are trying to cut unsavoury remarks about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.”