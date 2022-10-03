Prince Harry, Meghan Markle now ‘excluded and exiled’: ‘Door’s now closed’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can no longer return to the Firm and that the door is ‘now closed to them’.



This claim has been made by royal author Rihard Kay, in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by addressing the new family portrait and claimed, “It is not difficult to imagine how this picture will be viewed in sunny California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based.”



“Might it deepen their feelings of exclusion and exile, or will it merely serve to remind them why they chose to break from the family in the first place?”

“It surely can be no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple were still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet.”

“It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life,” he added before concluding.