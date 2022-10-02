Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted while inspecting the renovation of swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Jennifer Lopez joined her husband Ben Affleck in inspecting the renovation of her Bel-Air this week.

The dynamic duo were evidently checking in on the renovation of the sprawling $28 million pad Jennifer owns in the upscale enclave.



Ben, 50, cut a dashing figure in a fashionably faded blue blazer thrown over a checked shirt, while JLo, 53, was Los Angeles chic in massive orange aviators.

Sweeping her luxurious locks into a bun, the pop act lent her outfit a dash of glitz by modeling multiple pairs of dazzling hoop earrings.

Jennifer bought the sprawling Bel-Air mansion from CSI: NY actress Sela Ward in 2016, plunking down a staggering $28 million for the pleasure.

Now, as she and Ben settle into life as a married couple after tying the knot earlier this year, Jennifer's spread is being renovated.

Earlier there had been a swirl of reports that 'Bennifer' were house-hunting with hopes of moving into a whole new marital home.

However, a report in TMZ this week revealed that rather than buying a new house, they will just jointly move into Jennifer's Bel-Air home.

In the meantime they are reportedly staying at a Beverly Hills rental owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, who used to be engaged to Mariah Carey.

Meanwhile Ben has reportedly put his own mansion in the Pacific Palisades on the market with an asking price of $30 million.

Ben was first engaged to J-Lo in the early aughts, and after their split he was married to Jennifer Garner for a decade until 2015.

Years after his divorce, Ben and J-Lo rekindled their romance last year and officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.



