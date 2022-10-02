Jeffrey Dahmer specs are up for grab at $150K

Jeffrey Dahmer still haunts his victims as his prison glasses are up for sale.
As per TMZ, Taylor James, who owns Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada, sells the serial killer's prison glasses for $150,000.
The mass murderer was sentenced to prison for life for 16 murderers; however, killed by a fellow prisoner a few years later.
Moreover, Cult Collectibles is selling a series of items online related to Jeffrey Dahmer, with stuff including his bible, family photos, and some paperwork.
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has opened to critically-acclaimed reviews and has become the most watched show on the streaming service has also reignited interest in the serial killer to the extent that the merchandise shop has sold another pair of eyeglasses belonging to Jeffrey in a secret sale to a notable buyer.
